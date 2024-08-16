India to ramp up trade talks with the EU, UK, ASEAN and Australia from next week

New Delhi: India has firmed up an intensive trade negotiation schedule starting next week to finalise agreements with important partners such as the European Union (EU), Australia, and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), according to the union commerce ministry.

While India and Australia are set to review their Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) from 19-22 August, the ninth round of free trade agreement (FTA) talks with the EU has been scheduled for 23-27 September. India will also hold the next round of FTA talks with Peru in September, and a trade agreement review with ASEAN from 19-22 November, a senior government official said.

However, the next round of FTA talks with the UK hasn’t been finalised yet, with India seeking an exemption from its carbon tax. An FTA with Oman could be announced in the coming months as negotiations are almost complete.

FTAs are vital for India amid a challenging global environment as they open new markets, boost exports and attract foreign investment, which fuels economic growth. By reducing trade barriers, FTAs can enhance India's global competitiveness, drive domestic reforms, diversify export markets, create jobs, and strengthen strategic alliances. This makes them a crucial tool for India's economic and geopolitical strategy.

"FTAs are complex agreements covering a wide range of issues. Reaching a consensus on all aspects can be time-consuming and involve protracted negotiations," said Ajay Sahai, director general of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO). "Despite these challenges, both India and the EU recognise the potential benefits of an FTA and have shown a commitment to overcoming these obstacles," he added.

Carbon tax, pesticide levels dominate India-EU agenda

Important issues on India’s agenda with EU include the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) or carbon tax, relaxing rules on the maximum amount of pesticide residue allowed in agricultural commodities, and eliminating tariff lines on most products, including processed food and readymade garments, another official at the ministry said.

The EU for its part wants tariff cuts on most of its exports including automobiles, wines, and spirits; greater access to Indian banking, insurance and e-commerce; stronger intellectual property protection, and higher sustainability and labour standards.

As for services, while the EU wants greater access to banking, insurance, and e-commerce sectors, India is pushing for unrestricted access to its IT and professional services.

"The EU is advocating for stronger intellectual property protections, which India is cautious about due to concerns over generic medicines. Additionally, the EU is pressing for sustainability and labour standards in the agreement, but India is worried about their impact on its domestic regulations and industries," said trade analyst Ajay Srivastava, who is the founder of Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), a think tank.

With ASEAN, India will review its tariff concessions granted to members of the group including Vietnam, which allows zero-tariff imports of mobile phone components.

India-UK FTA: Scotch whisky, EVs, services

Although India and the UK have made significant progress on their FTA talks, several challenges still need to be addressed. The UK is pushing for zero tariffs on Scotch whisky, electric vehicles and chocolates, while India seeks duty-free access for its textiles and pharmaceuticals.

According to the first government official cited above, India will not offer zero duty on Scotch whisky, but is considering offering the Australian model of tariff structure to both the EU and the UK. India has allowed tariffs on wine from Australia with a minimum import price of $5 a bottle to be reduced from 150% to 100% on the deal’s implementation, and to 50% over the next 10 years. The duty on bottles with a minimum import price of $15 has been reduced from 150% to 75% on the implementation of the deal, and to 25% over the next decade.

In services, the UK wants India to liberalise its telecom, finance and legal sectors, while India is advocating for more work visas and mobility rights for its professionals. The UK has tentatively agreed to fixed-period visas but is hesitating on the number.

India has also requested an exemption from the UK's 2027 carbon border tax, a contentious issue that’s yet to be resolved. The two are also working on finalising rules of origin and intellectual property rights.

India-Australia CECA: Non-tariff barriers

In its Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement with Australia, India is pushing to remove non-tariff barriers that hinder the export of agricultural products including grapes to the wine-making nation.

Nine formal rounds and inter-sessional meetings have already been held, with negotiations conducted on five tracks agreed to under the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA), and 14 new areas including micro, small and medium businesses, innovation, agri-tech and critical minerals.

India has allowed access to Australian products covered under 70% of tariff lines, while Australia agreed to eliminate tariffs on all products from India. Australia wants tariff cuts from India on more products, while India is pushing to remove non-tariff barriers that hinder the export of agricultural products such as okra, pomegranate and grapes in the review, experts said.

"Although Australia has agreed to zero tariffs on these products, non-tariff barriers prevent exports. Discussions are also ongoing about pharmaceutical pricing controls on generic medicines in Australia, which is a significant concern for India," Srivastava said.

"The rules of origin were not fully negotiated (at the time of signing the CECA), and both sides are now working on finalising product-specific rules. There are also challenges related to investment and services, including mutual recognition agreements (MRAs) and market access for service sectors," he added.

A commerce ministry spokesperson did not respond to emailed queries. Comments from the UK and EU are awaited.

India's trade deficit

India's overall trade remains in deficit, with export growth slowing due to decreased global demand amid falling commodity prices. The merchandise trade deficit – the difference between the country's goods exports and imports – widened to $23.5 billion in July, as exports fell and imports rose sequentially.

India's merchandise exports stood at $437.06 billion in FY24, down from $451.07 billion in the previous fiscal. Goods imports fell to $677.24 billion in FY24 from $715.97 billion in FY23.