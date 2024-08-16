India to ramp up trade talks with the EU, UK, ASEAN and Australia from next week

According to the first government official cited above, India will not offer zero duty on Scotch whisky, but is considering offering the Australian model of tariff structure to both the EU and the UK. India has allowed tariffs on wine from Australia with a minimum import price of $5 a bottle to be reduced from 150% to 100% on the deal’s implementation, and to 50% over the next 10 years. The duty on bottles with a minimum import price of $15 has been reduced from 150% to 75% on the implementation of the deal, and to 25% over the next decade.