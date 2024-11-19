Economy
Data dive: How freebies are hurting already stressed state finances
Summary
- Most states that went to the polls in 2023 or 2024 saw their fiscal deficit as a share of their gross domestic product rise from the previous non-election year.
Maharashtra and Jharkhand are going to polls amid heated campaigns that saw ideological clashes, political wrangling, and promises of several free goods and services, colloquially known as freebies.
