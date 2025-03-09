French Majority Backs Bigger Deficit to Boost Defense Spending

(Bloomberg) -- A majority of French favor increased defense spending even if it means increasing France’s public deficit, according to an Ipsos poll that reflects the Trump administration’s policy shifts toward Europe and Ukraine.

The poll of 1,000 people for La Tribune Dimanche, conducted Thursday, found that 68% are very supportive or tend to support boosting the defense budget, and 66% favor financing it via deficit spending.

French President Emmanuel Macron’s public standing has gotten a boost as he seeks to spearhead European efforts to bolster defense spending and provide support for Ukraine in the face of a US pullback. Macron has floated using France’s strategic nuclear deterrent to defend allies on the continent.

Cabinet ministers from France, the UK, Germany, Italy and Poland are scheduled to meet in Paris on Wednesday, a day after France hosts a meeting of European military chiefs of staff.

Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu reaffirmed France’s support for Ukraine in a La Tribune Dimanche interview, saying he wants to increase military spending.

“A horizon of around €100 billion a year would be a healthy weight for the French forces,” compared with a projected 2025 defense budget of €50.5 billion, Lecornu said.

While France has faced pressure to cut its deficit, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said this week the EU will propose giving member countries more fiscal space for defense investments.

Lecornu also specified new military aid for Ukraine. “The idea is to continue to take older equipment out of the French army and give it to Ukraine,” he said. “I’m going to speed up these disposals,” including of AMX-10RC armored vehicles, he said.

Priorities for France’s armed forces include munitions and electronic warfare, Lecornu said.

