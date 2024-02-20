Hello User
Business News/ Economy / Fresh capex to fuel next leg of growth for Indian economy, inflation to stabilise ahead: RBI Bulletin

Fresh capex to fuel next leg of growth for Indian economy, inflation to stabilise ahead: RBI Bulletin

Nikita Prasad

  • India's inflation expectations may stabilise and edge down going ahead but renewed pressures from cereals and proteins cannot be ruled out, said the central bank.

RBI said in its bulletin that Indian economy sustained growth in first half of FY24 Photo: AFP

The Indian economy continued to sustain the momentum achieved in the first half of 2023-24, going by high-frequency indicators and the expectations of a fresh round of capex by the corporate sector are likely to fuel the next leg of growth, said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its February Bulletin released on Tuesday.

India's inflation expectations may stabilise and edge down going ahead but renewed pressures from cereals and proteins cannot be ruled out, said the central bank in its monthly State of the Economy article.

