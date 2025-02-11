Economy
A rich-country tax deal is dead in the water. But India is sailing ahead
Summary
- The proposed profit attribution rules under India's income tax law seek to put in place an objective and balanced framework taking into account the economic activity here, need for simplicity and certainty in taxation and the business model of new age globalized companies.
India will soon issue a new set of rules to determine how foreign companies’ profits derived from India will be taxed, in an effort to reduce litigation and bring more subjectivity and clarity to taxation, two persons familiar with the development said.
