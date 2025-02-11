The new rules will set the template for tax officials to objectively compute the extent of profits that can be attributed to offshore companies which have a taxable presence in India, taking into account their sales in India, supply side factors like employees and assets and in the case of digital economy firms, their user base. Taxable profits attributable to Indian market will be computed based on weights given to these factors. One important addition is the emphasis given to user base, which will help to better estimate the actual contribution of the Indian market to the global profits of the non-resident company.