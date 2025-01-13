Fresh US sanctions on Russian oil unlikely to have immediate impact on India

New Delhi: US’s fresh sanctions on two Russian oil producers along with tankers are unlikely to have an immediate impact on India for about the next two months as the crude required for this period has already loaded on vessels and is in transit, a top government official said.

Post this period, refiners will realign their supply arrangements as per their requirement, the official said on the condition of anonymity, adding that an impact, if any, may be in the form of narrowing of discounts, leading India to procure oil at market prices. The official further said that India would not deal with the sanctioned entities.

"No direct impact. The indirect impact is that if we were getting something at lesser price, will now have to be bought at market price, in the worst-case scenario...,” the official said. “In the next two months, we do not anticipate a major problem because the ships which are already in transit will come through. Going forward...its early days to anticipate what how much be the impact, how much more or how much less, how will the discounts shape up."

Strategic oil sourcing Russia has emerged as the top supplier of oil to India in the past three years as it offered crude at discounted prices after its invasion of Ukraine in 2022. So far in FY25 (April-October), India has imported crude oil worth $31.86 billion from Russia, about 38.5% of India's total oil imports during the period.

China and India have been among the top importers of Russian crude in the past few years as the West has halted imports from Russia and resorted to sanctions.

Read more: India, Asean to gain as looming US tariffs shake up global trade: BCG The US Treasury on Friday imposed sanctions on Russian oil producers Gazprom Neft and Surgutneftegas, along with 183 vessels that have shipped Russian oil, in a bid to hit the country’s revenue from oil sales amid its war with Ukraine.

Noting that India would not deal with the sanctioned entities, the official noted that while one of the companies does not supply oil to India, the other (Gazprom), although supplies a significant amount, it won’t have any major impact India's availability of crude.

Crude prices soared to four-month high levels on Monday due to supply concerns post the fresh sanctions. The March contract of Brent on the Intercontinental Exchange is currently at $81.21, higher by 1.82% from its previous close.

India, imports about 85% of its needs, and despite initial pressure from the US and European countries in 2022, it has been sourcing oil from Russia and has said that it would continue buying oil from the cheapest available sources to meet its growing demand and achieve energy security.

