From 60 hours in 2020, Narayana Murthy now suggests a 70-hour work week for youngsters: Where will he go next?
Three years down the line, the Infosys founder has now added 10 extra hours to the weekly-work log target as an advice for young Indians, noting that India's work productivity is one of the lowest in the world.
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy has raised his expectations from India's youngsters in terms of productivity, saying that young Indians should work for a minimum of 70 hours per week if the country wants to compete with emerging economies.
