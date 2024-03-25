From AI to KYC, a hectic 100 days for next govt

CKC is maintained by the Central Registry of Securitisation Asset Reconstruction and Security Interest (CERSAI), to which entities coming under Sebi, RBI, IRDAI and PFRDA now report customer information. According to a note posted on the website of CERSAI, more than 820 million KYC records of individuals and about 10 million records of legal entities have been uploaded by institutions to CKC as of December 2023. The number of records in the registry as well as its downloads are growing by the day, but an analysis of its usage suggests that over 71% of the records being uploaded are of customers whose KYC identifier is already issued by the registry.