MUMBAI: India’s consumer demand is showing clear signs of softening, with inflation pressures amid volatile crude oil prices and a weak monsoon outlook beginning to weigh on spending across categories. While the slowdown is not uniform, the underlying direction is increasingly evident in sentiment and early consumption data from the March quarter (Q4FY26).
From crude to monsoon risks: Indian consumer demand splits under inflation pressure
SummaryLower-income households are cutting back, while affluent consumers turn cautious, with the divide beginning to show up in FMCG and durables demand.
MUMBAI: India’s consumer demand is showing clear signs of softening, with inflation pressures amid volatile crude oil prices and a weak monsoon outlook beginning to weigh on spending across categories. While the slowdown is not uniform, the underlying direction is increasingly evident in sentiment and early consumption data from the March quarter (Q4FY26).
About the Author
Abhinaba writes deep-dive analytical stories on financial markets, corporate India and the economy. After finishing his post-graduation in finance from King’s College London, he moved into journalism three years ago with a goal to “simplify finance for all”. From tracking macroeconomic shifts and dissecting company fundamentals to decoding market sentiment, he connects the dots through data-driven storytelling, helping readers see the bigger picture.<br><br>Abhinaba writes across sectors and asset classes, analysing IPOs, decoding moves in precious metals and crude oil, and unpacking trends across public and private markets. Collaborating across beats, he aims to be Mint’s “jack of all trades”. More recently, he has also experimented with new storytelling formats, including crisp video explainers for Mint’s YouTube channel.<br><br>Across formats and topics, his goal remains the same: telling nuanced, insight-rich stories for his readers. When not writing, Abhinaba unwinds by cycling through the streets of Bandra in Mumbai, in search of fresh air and clearer thoughts. On quieter days, he turns to yoga, his preferred antidote to volatile markets, proving that while markets rarely find balance, at least the body occasionally can.
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