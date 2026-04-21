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From crude to monsoon risks: Indian consumer demand splits under inflation pressure

Abhinaba Saha
4 min read21 Apr 2026, 12:32 PM IST
The divergence in sentiment is also visible in spending behaviour, where households are increasingly prioritizing essentials and substitutes over discretionary purchases. (Photo: Mint)
The divergence in sentiment is also visible in spending behaviour, where households are increasingly prioritizing essentials and substitutes over discretionary purchases. (Photo: Mint)
Summary

Lower-income households are cutting back, while affluent consumers turn cautious, with the divide beginning to show up in FMCG and durables demand.

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MUMBAI: India’s consumer demand is showing clear signs of softening, with inflation pressures amid volatile crude oil prices and a weak monsoon outlook beginning to weigh on spending across categories. While the slowdown is not uniform, the underlying direction is increasingly evident in sentiment and early consumption data from the March quarter (Q4FY26).

MUMBAI: India’s consumer demand is showing clear signs of softening, with inflation pressures amid volatile crude oil prices and a weak monsoon outlook beginning to weigh on spending across categories. While the slowdown is not uniform, the underlying direction is increasingly evident in sentiment and early consumption data from the March quarter (Q4FY26).

The weakness is most visible in a widening split across income groups. Lower-income households are cutting back under pressure from essentials inflation, while higher-income consumers are turning more cautious on expectations despite stable current incomes—together pointing to a broad-based but uneven cooling in demand.

The weakness is most visible in a widening split across income groups. Lower-income households are cutting back under pressure from essentials inflation, while higher-income consumers are turning more cautious on expectations despite stable current incomes—together pointing to a broad-based but uneven cooling in demand.

Also Read | Inflation anxiety returns, hits low-income households hardest

A split consumer

Data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) shows the Index of Consumer Sentiments (ICS) edged down 0.2% in March, snapping February’s 2.6% gain. While the headline change appears marginal, underlying trends show a widening divergence across income cohorts.

Lower-income households—earning under 1 lakh annually—saw a sharp deterioration in conditions. Their Index of Current Economic Conditions fell 15% in March, nearly reversing a 20% rise in February. Economists attribute this to the 60 hike in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), or cooking gas, cylinders, which squeezed the budgets of India’s most vulnerable consumers.

“When the cost of daily sustenance spikes and access to essentials like LPG becomes uncertain, the overall sentiment tends to turn negative,” said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda.

At the other end of the spectrum, sentiment is softening on expectations rather than current income stress. Affluent households, with annual earnings of at least 10 lakh, reported a 6% decline in the Index of Consumer Expectations, marking a third consecutive month of moderation. Only 40% now expect business conditions to improve over the next year, down from 52% in February.

This is the lowest level of optimism since the twin shocks of stubborn inflation and El Niño in 2024.

“Anxiety around job security, stagnant hiring, and the threat of 'imported' inflation are weighing on affluent minds,” Sabnavis said. “Since their real incomes remain largely intact, the pullback in their sentiment appears precautionary rather than a response to immediate financial stress.”

Nearly 11% of affluent households now expect conditions to worsen, marking the highest negative reading in 18 months, according to Mint’s analysis of CMIE data.

Also Read | Double whammy: Prices and rains may threaten food security in India

Spending shifts

The divergence in sentiment is also visible in spending behaviour, where households are increasingly prioritizing essentials and substitutes over discretionary purchases.

Big-ticket durables saw a pause in intent, with fewer households viewing March as a favourable time to buy consumer durables compared with February, CMIE data showed. Yet within categories, demand shifted toward lower-ticket substitutes. Sales of small kitchen appliances such as induction cookers, ovens and kettles surged as households adjusted to last month’s LPG constraints.

“A lot of non-urban households were first-time buyers of induction cookers and electric kettles. With penetration still low in these regions, growth spiked off a low base,” said Harshit Bora, head of analytics at retail intelligence platform Bizom.

Consequently, consumer durables sales in the March quarter of FY26 rose nearly 11% year-on-year, up from 7% last fiscal, according to Bizom. Growth was driven by non-urban markets, where sales jumped 15%, compared with 5% in urban areas.

However, Bizom flagged the risk that this momentum may not sustain. “Households deferred big-ticket purchases such as televisions and air conditioners to fund these smaller essentials,” Bora said.

Kotak Institutional Equities said it remains cautious on the sector after the March quarter, flagging a shift toward pricing-led growth as volumes stall across categories. With input costs rising, the rupee weakening, and demand softening in high-penetration segments such as fans and wires, the brokerage expects earnings resilience rather than expansion in the near term.

FMCG slowdown

The fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector also showed signs of cooling momentum in the March quarter, with sales growth slowing sharply across categories.

Overall growth fell to about 4% in Q4FY26 from 12% a year earlier, according to Bizom, as consumers cut back on discretionary spending in home care, personal care, and confectionery.

Bizom noted part of the slowdown reflects a high base, as demand in early 2025 had benefited from elevated government spending. With that support absent this year, underlying demand appears weaker.

Unseasonal rains in March also disrupted beverage consumption, Bora said.

The pullback was broad-based: urban growth slowed to 1% from 10% a year earlier, while rural growth moderated to 5% from 14%.

Adding to the outlook concerns, the India Meteorological Department’s forecast of below-normal rainfall at 92% of the long-period average raises the risk of an El Niño-linked hit to rural demand in FY27.

Costs and margins

At a time when demand is already uneven, consumer-facing companies are also facing pressure from rising input costs.

Most FMCG companies expect cost pressures to rise in the coming quarters, driven by a sharp surge in crude oil prices in March, said Preeyam Tolia, FMCG and retail analyst at Choice Institutional Equities.

“If crude oil prices remain elevated at $90-95 per barrel, we expect companies to undertake mid to high single digit price hikes to mitigate input cost pressures,” Tolia added.

Also Read | FMCG firms set to post a steady Q4, but headwinds are building

However, passing on costs remains difficult in a weak demand environment.

“So, for sure, for a quarter or two, there will be pressure on margins for consumer durables and related companies,” said Kuunal Shah, fund manager at Carnelian Asset Management & Advisors.

In the near term, Tolia remains cautious on domestic consumption, noting that rising raw material prices and a weak monsoon outlook are likely to weigh on both volumes and margins.

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Meet the Author

Abhinaba Saha

Abhinaba writes deep-dive analytical stories on financial markets, corporate India and the economy. Read more

After finishing his post-graduation in finance from King’s College London, he moved into journalism three years ago with a goal to “simplify finance for all”. From tracking macroeconomic shifts and dissecting company fundamentals to decoding market sentiment, he connects the dots through data-driven storytelling, helping readers see the bigger picture.<br><br>Abhinaba writes across sectors and asset classes, analysing IPOs, decoding moves in precious metals and crude oil, and unpacking trends across public and private markets. Collaborating across beats, he aims to be Mint’s “jack of all trades”. More recently, he has also experimented with new storytelling formats, including crisp video explainers for Mint’s YouTube channel.<br><br>Across formats and topics, his goal remains the same: telling nuanced, insight-rich stories for his readers. When not writing, Abhinaba unwinds by cycling through the streets of Bandra in Mumbai, in search of fresh air and clearer thoughts. On quieter days, he turns to yoga, his preferred antidote to volatile markets, proving that while markets rarely find balance, at least the body occasionally can.

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HomeEconomyFrom crude to monsoon risks: Indian consumer demand splits under inflation pressure

From crude to monsoon risks: Indian consumer demand splits under inflation pressure

Abhinaba Saha
4 min read21 Apr 2026, 12:32 PM IST
The divergence in sentiment is also visible in spending behaviour, where households are increasingly prioritizing essentials and substitutes over discretionary purchases. (Photo: Mint)
The divergence in sentiment is also visible in spending behaviour, where households are increasingly prioritizing essentials and substitutes over discretionary purchases. (Photo: Mint)
Summary

Lower-income households are cutting back, while affluent consumers turn cautious, with the divide beginning to show up in FMCG and durables demand.

Gift this article

MUMBAI: India’s consumer demand is showing clear signs of softening, with inflation pressures amid volatile crude oil prices and a weak monsoon outlook beginning to weigh on spending across categories. While the slowdown is not uniform, the underlying direction is increasingly evident in sentiment and early consumption data from the March quarter (Q4FY26).

MUMBAI: India’s consumer demand is showing clear signs of softening, with inflation pressures amid volatile crude oil prices and a weak monsoon outlook beginning to weigh on spending across categories. While the slowdown is not uniform, the underlying direction is increasingly evident in sentiment and early consumption data from the March quarter (Q4FY26).

The weakness is most visible in a widening split across income groups. Lower-income households are cutting back under pressure from essentials inflation, while higher-income consumers are turning more cautious on expectations despite stable current incomes—together pointing to a broad-based but uneven cooling in demand.

The weakness is most visible in a widening split across income groups. Lower-income households are cutting back under pressure from essentials inflation, while higher-income consumers are turning more cautious on expectations despite stable current incomes—together pointing to a broad-based but uneven cooling in demand.

Also Read | Inflation anxiety returns, hits low-income households hardest

A split consumer

Data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) shows the Index of Consumer Sentiments (ICS) edged down 0.2% in March, snapping February’s 2.6% gain. While the headline change appears marginal, underlying trends show a widening divergence across income cohorts.

Lower-income households—earning under 1 lakh annually—saw a sharp deterioration in conditions. Their Index of Current Economic Conditions fell 15% in March, nearly reversing a 20% rise in February. Economists attribute this to the 60 hike in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), or cooking gas, cylinders, which squeezed the budgets of India’s most vulnerable consumers.

“When the cost of daily sustenance spikes and access to essentials like LPG becomes uncertain, the overall sentiment tends to turn negative,” said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda.

At the other end of the spectrum, sentiment is softening on expectations rather than current income stress. Affluent households, with annual earnings of at least 10 lakh, reported a 6% decline in the Index of Consumer Expectations, marking a third consecutive month of moderation. Only 40% now expect business conditions to improve over the next year, down from 52% in February.

This is the lowest level of optimism since the twin shocks of stubborn inflation and El Niño in 2024.

“Anxiety around job security, stagnant hiring, and the threat of 'imported' inflation are weighing on affluent minds,” Sabnavis said. “Since their real incomes remain largely intact, the pullback in their sentiment appears precautionary rather than a response to immediate financial stress.”

Nearly 11% of affluent households now expect conditions to worsen, marking the highest negative reading in 18 months, according to Mint’s analysis of CMIE data.

Also Read | Double whammy: Prices and rains may threaten food security in India

Spending shifts

The divergence in sentiment is also visible in spending behaviour, where households are increasingly prioritizing essentials and substitutes over discretionary purchases.

Big-ticket durables saw a pause in intent, with fewer households viewing March as a favourable time to buy consumer durables compared with February, CMIE data showed. Yet within categories, demand shifted toward lower-ticket substitutes. Sales of small kitchen appliances such as induction cookers, ovens and kettles surged as households adjusted to last month’s LPG constraints.

“A lot of non-urban households were first-time buyers of induction cookers and electric kettles. With penetration still low in these regions, growth spiked off a low base,” said Harshit Bora, head of analytics at retail intelligence platform Bizom.

Consequently, consumer durables sales in the March quarter of FY26 rose nearly 11% year-on-year, up from 7% last fiscal, according to Bizom. Growth was driven by non-urban markets, where sales jumped 15%, compared with 5% in urban areas.

However, Bizom flagged the risk that this momentum may not sustain. “Households deferred big-ticket purchases such as televisions and air conditioners to fund these smaller essentials,” Bora said.

Kotak Institutional Equities said it remains cautious on the sector after the March quarter, flagging a shift toward pricing-led growth as volumes stall across categories. With input costs rising, the rupee weakening, and demand softening in high-penetration segments such as fans and wires, the brokerage expects earnings resilience rather than expansion in the near term.

FMCG slowdown

The fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector also showed signs of cooling momentum in the March quarter, with sales growth slowing sharply across categories.

Overall growth fell to about 4% in Q4FY26 from 12% a year earlier, according to Bizom, as consumers cut back on discretionary spending in home care, personal care, and confectionery.

Bizom noted part of the slowdown reflects a high base, as demand in early 2025 had benefited from elevated government spending. With that support absent this year, underlying demand appears weaker.

Unseasonal rains in March also disrupted beverage consumption, Bora said.

The pullback was broad-based: urban growth slowed to 1% from 10% a year earlier, while rural growth moderated to 5% from 14%.

Adding to the outlook concerns, the India Meteorological Department’s forecast of below-normal rainfall at 92% of the long-period average raises the risk of an El Niño-linked hit to rural demand in FY27.

Costs and margins

At a time when demand is already uneven, consumer-facing companies are also facing pressure from rising input costs.

Most FMCG companies expect cost pressures to rise in the coming quarters, driven by a sharp surge in crude oil prices in March, said Preeyam Tolia, FMCG and retail analyst at Choice Institutional Equities.

“If crude oil prices remain elevated at $90-95 per barrel, we expect companies to undertake mid to high single digit price hikes to mitigate input cost pressures,” Tolia added.

Also Read | FMCG firms set to post a steady Q4, but headwinds are building

However, passing on costs remains difficult in a weak demand environment.

“So, for sure, for a quarter or two, there will be pressure on margins for consumer durables and related companies,” said Kuunal Shah, fund manager at Carnelian Asset Management & Advisors.

In the near term, Tolia remains cautious on domestic consumption, noting that rising raw material prices and a weak monsoon outlook are likely to weigh on both volumes and margins.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Abhinaba Saha

Abhinaba writes deep-dive analytical stories on financial markets, corporate India and the economy. Read more

After finishing his post-graduation in finance from King’s College London, he moved into journalism three years ago with a goal to “simplify finance for all”. From tracking macroeconomic shifts and dissecting company fundamentals to decoding market sentiment, he connects the dots through data-driven storytelling, helping readers see the bigger picture.<br><br>Abhinaba writes across sectors and asset classes, analysing IPOs, decoding moves in precious metals and crude oil, and unpacking trends across public and private markets. Collaborating across beats, he aims to be Mint’s “jack of all trades”. More recently, he has also experimented with new storytelling formats, including crisp video explainers for Mint’s YouTube channel.<br><br>Across formats and topics, his goal remains the same: telling nuanced, insight-rich stories for his readers. When not writing, Abhinaba unwinds by cycling through the streets of Bandra in Mumbai, in search of fresh air and clearer thoughts. On quieter days, he turns to yoga, his preferred antidote to volatile markets, proving that while markets rarely find balance, at least the body occasionally can.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeEconomyFrom crude to monsoon risks: Indian consumer demand splits under inflation pressure
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