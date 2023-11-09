From deflation to high debt burden: Here's 5 things happening in Chinese economy
The economic crisis in China has significantly impacted major developers, deterred investors, and raised concerns about the possibility of widespread economic repercussions
China is facing the challenges of an economic deceleration and a substantial debt crisis within its real estate industry. The economic crisis has significantly impacted major developers, deterred investors, and raised concerns about the possibility of widespread economic repercussions. The impact of sluggishness on China's economy is not restricted to the country as it is causing unexpected ripples in obscure corners of Europe's high-yield credit market.