To boost the production of critical minerals in India, the government will open bids for 20 critical mineral blocks in the next two weeks, reported PTI.

The 20 critical blocks include lithium and graphite mines, Mines Secretary V L Kantha Rao told reporters on Tuesday.

The detailed list of the blocks of valuable minerals that will be up for bidding in the coming weeks has not been released till now. Moreover, the timeline for the bidding of these blocks is still not known.

Last month, the Centre approved royalty rates of three percent each for lithium and niobium and one percent for Rare Earth Elements (REE). In the wake of India's focus on reducing dependency on fossil fuels and net zero emission targets, critical minerals have become an important part of the nation's economic development and national security.

In its long-term plan, India's Mines Ministry is planning to auction a set of selected valuable mineral blocks. There is a possibility of 100-odd blocks to be sold on the auction, according to a The Hindu Businessline report.

The auction of these valuable mineral blocks received a green signal in August 2023. The approval of the auction was followed by the appointment of SBI Caps as transaction advisors.

To catalyse India's transformation into a green economy, amendments were made to the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act in July this year. The amendment allowed for private investments in selected valuable minerals, including lithium.

Graphite blocks, which will be up for bidding in the coming months, are located in the east Indian states including Jharkhand, Odisha and Bihar. Nickel blocks identified for bidding are also located in the eastern region, mostly Odisha, sources told The Hindu.

Critical mineral blocks like Lithium are crucial in the manufacturing of electric vehicles. In February, huge lithium deposits were found in Jammu and Kashmir with estimated reserves of 5.9 million tonnes. Graphite is used in industries like lubricants, batteries, nuclear reactors and graphene sheets, refractory, etc. Currently, a lot of valuable mineralslike Nickel are not mined in India.

