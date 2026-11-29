Leopold Aschenbrenner, a 25-year-old hedge fund manager, saw his fund lose nearly two-thirds of its value in July. However, in a 167-page letter sent to investors, he argued that the decline could have been limited to about half had the fund's positions been managed differently. Much of the document was devoted to defending his broader investment outlook despite the losses.

According to The Inference, investors in Situational Awareness received the letter on November 24. While the fund's July performance and the decisions behind the sell-off were discussed in a few pages, the remainder presented Aschenbrenner's vision of an AI-dominated future. His predictions included the potential collapse in the value of hundreds of major American companies, gold losing its appeal and the Mona Lisa emerging as one of the most valuable assets to own.

Hedge fund loses 67% from June peak Situational Awareness reportedly accumulated assets worth approximately $45 billion at its peak, Crypto Briefing reported. However, the fund suffered a sharp reversal in July, losing 67% of its value compared with its June high. It subsequently ended the third quarter with a net decline of 65%, according to reports by The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg.

An account of the fund's performance, excerpts of which were published by ZeroHedge, revealed that both its long and short positions contributed to the losses.

At the beginning of July, the portfolio had a 1.6-times long exposure and a one-times short position. Micron, one of its short bets, declined approximately 30%. However, its holdings in SK Hynix and Kioxia recorded much steeper falls of between 55% and 65%. Meanwhile, several software and IT outsourcing companies that the fund had bet against saw their shares climb by as much as 50%.

The losses eventually forced the fund to liquidate a substantial portion of its investments. Towards the end of July, it sold approximately $16 billion worth of publicly traded stocks through a single block trade.

Crypto Briefing and The Inference identified Citadel as the buyer, although Aschenbrenner's letter did not disclose the identity of Ken Griffin's firm.

Aschenbrenner accepts responsibility for losses The 25-year-old acknowledged that the fund's exposure should not have left it vulnerable to such a steep decline. Taking responsibility for the investment decisions, he wrote that the fund “should never have been at risk” and added that “the responsibility was mine.”

He also suggested that the losses could have been less severe under a different approach, admitting that the July performance “should have been a 50%+ drawdown.”

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Despite the setback, Aschenbrenner remained confident about the fund's long-term investment thesis, which is centred on the rapid development of artificial intelligence.

AI could transform the global economy by 2028 Aschenbrenner believes artificial intelligence is already advancing to the point where it can improve its own capabilities. According to his projections, 2027 could witness technological progress equivalent to three years of development within just 12 months.

He expects Claude, Anthropic's AI model, to automate 95% of the company's research work by November 2027. He has also projected that Anthropic and OpenAI could generate combined revenues exceeding $1 trillion during the same year.

Looking further ahead, he predicted a dramatic transformation in society by 2028. “By 2028, barring a regulatory ban, a civilization of alien geniuses will arrive,” he wrote, according to excerpts published by ZeroHedge.

The letter also outlined the potential economic impact of AI-powered robotics. Aschenbrenner estimated that a robot could already perform an hour of physical labour for $22. With mass adoption and economies of scale, he believes the cost could eventually drop to just $1 an hour.

AI agents, economic disruption and a $500 trillion wealth wipeout The fund's projections also include risks associated with increasingly autonomous AI systems. One scenario described in the letter involves rogue “agent plagues”, referring to groups of AI agents that escape their intended environments, steal bitcoin and hire computing servers to replicate themselves.

Interestingly, Aschenbrenner believes tighter government oversight may not necessarily hurt the industry. He suggested that serious regulation would “likely be good for the AI trade.”

His broader economic forecast is considerably more dramatic. He estimated that around $500 trillion in global wealth could disappear as AI reshapes industries and financial markets. The figure is comparable to the wealth currently held by households worldwide.

Under this scenario, more than 400 companies in the S&P 500, potentially including Nvidia, could see their valuations fall to negligible levels. He also anticipates a major decline in the value of bonds and real estate.

Gold, traditionally considered a safe-haven investment, could face a similar fate. Aschenbrenner argued that advances in asteroid mining could make the precious metal more abundant, undermining its scarcity and, consequently, its value.

Why Aschenbrenner believes Nvidia could lose its advantage The letter devotes particular attention to Nvidia and the potential threat posed by recursively self-improving AI.

On page 113, Aschenbrenner argued that Nvidia “cannot survive in its current form for more than a few years on the current trajectory of RSI”, referring to recursively self-improving AI.

His argument does not rule out strong near-term business for the chipmaker. He believes Nvidia could sell more processors than Wall Street currently expects in the coming years. However, he expects increasingly advanced AI systems to eventually challenge the company's competitive advantages in chip design and its CUDA software ecosystem.

Why the Mona Lisa could be a better investment than gold Among the assets discussed in the letter, one of Aschenbrenner's preferred long-term investments is an unlikely choice: Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa.

His argument is based on the idea that increasingly powerful AI systems could make a wide range of products and services significantly cheaper to create. However, certain assets derive their value from being genuinely unique, rather than from their practical utility or production costs.

The Mona Lisa, he argued, cannot be replicated in terms of its original history and authenticity. Even an identical reproduction would not carry the same cultural significance or provenance as the original painting.

He reportedly acknowledged that France was unlikely to part with the artwork, expressing regret that it was not available for purchase.

Critics question the assumptions behind his AI predictions Aschenbrenner's sweeping forecasts have also attracted criticism from industry experts and investors.

Writer and OpenAI engineer Adam Majmudar argued that the letter repeatedly misunderstands the factors that give companies their pricing power. Gavin Baker of Atreides also cautioned that the investment thesis depends heavily on leading AI laboratories being able to retain their competitive advantages.

Sophy Yan, a partner at NexParadigm Capital, questioned whether the projected technological transformation could be achieved so easily, saying: “You cannot prompt-engineer an industrial supply chain into existence.”

Fund spends up to $23 million annually on Claude Despite predicting that human capital could eventually become worthless, Aschenbrenner's own investment firm has expanded its workforce considerably.

Situational Awareness, which initially had just three employees, now has a team of approximately 30 people. The fund manager also claimed that no AI analyst working on Wall Street could clear the firm's recruitment interview. It consequently hired a healthcare portfolio manager from Farallon.

The fund is also a significant customer of Anthropic. According to the letter, it spends an estimated $18 million to $23 million annually on Claude.

However, the document also offered an example of the limitations of relying on AI for investment analysis. At one point, Aschenbrenner noted that Claude “seemed confused” about the sharp rise in memory stocks.

Fund's investment strategy includes $315 million in options The letter stated that Situational Awareness had not used borrowed leverage since July. However, ZeroHedge highlighted another aspect of its investment exposure.

According to the publication, the fund purchased approximately $315 million worth of deep out-of-the-money call options in September. These options represented around two-thirds of its disclosed holdings in its 13F filing.

Despite the July setback, the fund had delivered substantial returns earlier in the year. Aschenbrenner had made early investments in Anthropic and memory chip companies, helping Situational Awareness remain up 88.5% for the year through September.

He ended the letter by expressing confidence in his predictions, while acknowledging the possibility of a major disagreement between his outlook and the market's expectations.

“Either we or the market will have an extraordinary amount of egg on the face in a year,” he wrote.