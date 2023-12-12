From ‘pivot’ to ‘pause’: Which way will monetary policy go in 2024?

The year 2023 was supposed to be the year of the “pivot". Instead, central banks took a break from interest rate hikes, turning it into the year of the “pause". Maybe a prolonged pause. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has held its benchmark rate constant since February, the US Federal Reserve and Bank of England since September, and the European Central Bank since October. The market expectation is for rate cuts in 2024. The shift, when it occurs, will be momentous enough to impact investment plans, policy making, household behaviour and corporate strategy. Here are some developments to look out for as economies transition to a new interest rate regime.

1. Markets vs central banks

Markets tend to be forward-looking, while central banks look ahead as well as consider the impact of past actions. This creates some dissonance between the two during rate transition periods. In India, the overnight index swap (OIS) rate, a remarkably good predictor of interest rates, went up during June-September, possibly spooked by the spike in inflation. OIS rates have declined since then, but remain significantly higher than RBI’s terminal repo rate of 6.5%. This shows markets are cautiously hopeful, but are not signalling a quick rate cut.

A different story is playing out in developed markets, where the official line is hawkish but market sentiment is optimistic yet volatile. For instance, on 1 December, futures data suggested a 60% probability of a US Fed rate cut by March 2024; in a week, it dipped to 45% after strong employment data. Investors have to work through such conflicting signals until the future direction of monetary policy is clear.

2. Asset allocation

Decisions on fresh asset allocation will be made as portfolios are rebalanced after almost two years of rate increases. A shift towards equities is likely, driven by the hope that lower interest rates will stimulate growth and boost share prices. At the same time, higher-duration debt will be attractive because bond prices rise as rates decline. Investors (particularly institutions) may opt to lock into long-dated debt. Finally, declining rates benefit smaller companies disproportionately, so investing in growth stocks and small-cap stocks is likely to pick up momentum.

Some investment shifts are evident from the pattern of inflows into mutual funds. Net inflows into equity funds have increased after August 2023, with the largest jump seen in small- and mid-cap funds. Inflows into long-term debt funds and gilt funds surged in March after the February pause, but the pace was not maintained in the following months.

3. Political pressures

Forty countries, including India, the UK, Russia, Taiwan and the US, will hold national elections in 2024. Central banks often face political pressure in election periods. Before the election, governments may push for lower rates to generate popular support. After the election, newly-elected leaders may press for an easier monetary regime to meet poll promises or coalition compulsions.

In India, interest rates were cut before the 2009 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, and after the polls in 2019. The 2009 easing was part of a post-financial crisis stimulus package. But the 2019 cut came after a public disagreement between RBI and the finance ministry, leading many to believe it came at the latter’s urging. The RBI does not have unconditional autonomy: it makes independent policy decisions, but the Centre is empowered to give instructions on matters of public interest. Thus, there is always a risk that rate cuts may be advanced or delayed to accommodate political interests.

4. Inflation uncertainty

Inflation has come down from the highs of 2022, but is still above target for many countries. The current inflation phase, which has lasted two years, has not responded quickly to the global monetary tightening. This may be due to two reasons. First, inflation was partly driven by supply-side factors, such as pandemic-related goods shortages in 2020–2021 and Ukraine war-related food price shocks in 2022. Second, the world has faced multiple, sometimes overlapping, inflationary triggers, which repeatedly push prices up each time they stabilize. As a result, inflation has been volatile and unpredictable.

Central banks are understandably reluctant to loosen policy in a hurry. By cutting rates too soon, they run the risk of losing credibility if inflation sneaks back up. On the other hand, high rates have seriously impacted the cost of living, so it may be difficult to postpone rate cuts much longer. The uncertain inflation outlook makes the timing of rate cuts uncertain.

5. Global rejig

Geopolitical tensions have changed global economic structures. Developed countries are providing incentives to manufacturers to produce domestically, especially sectors such as chip-building and clean energy. Countries like India, Vietnam, and Mexico are expected to benefit by replacing China as the West’s key export partner.

This rebalancing makes political as well as economic sense: in 2021, China accounted for 18% of world GDP, but 29% of investment and just 13% of consumption, while the US was heavily consumption-oriented. The rush to build factories is expected to raise other countries’ share in investment. These projects will benefit hugely if rates decline. Ironically, they will also add to government deficits and debt, making it harder to keep interest rates down. For instance, the recent budget crisis in Germany threatens to affect subsidies promised to chipmakers. Changes in the world order add to the complexities around the rate cycle.

The author is an independent writer in economics and finance.