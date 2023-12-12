From ‘pivot’ to ‘pause’: Which way will monetary policy go in 2024?

The year 2023 was supposed to be the year of the “pivot". Instead, central banks took a break from interest rate hikes, turning it into the year of the “pause". Maybe a prolonged pause. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has held its benchmark rate constant since February, the US Federal Reserve and Bank of England since September, and the European Central Bank since October. The market expectation is for rate cuts in 2024. The shift, when it occurs, will be momentous enough to impact investment plans, policy making, household behaviour and corporate strategy. Here are some developments to look out for as economies transition to a new interest rate regime.