From startups to GST, what World Bank delegation talked about with FM Nirmala Sitharaman after their India visit
Eleven Executive Directors (ED) of the World Bank Delegation, called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday to share their key takeaways from their visit to Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Lucknow.

The eleven EDs representing more than 95 countries of the world discusssed different schemes and policies implemented by the government, said the Ministry of Finance.

"They appreciated the fast-paced development across all sectors enabled by transformational reforms and Private Sector participation in India’s ambition of becoming a Developed country by 2047," the Ministry of Finance said in a tweet.

The Ministry further tweeted that the EDs also praised the success achieved by India on various fronts like digital technology and Startups, with a focus on the delivery of public goods, including water, electricity, road infrastructure etc.

 

 

Updated: 04 Aug 2023, 06:44 AM IST
