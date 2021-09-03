FSDC discusses handling of stressed assets

Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC), the apex body of regulators, on Friday discussed matters relating to management of stressed assets, the framework for resolution of financial institutions and issues related to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), the finance ministry said in a statement.

The meeting chaired by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman noted that there was a need to keep a continuous vigil by the government and all regulators on the financial conditions, the statement said.

The meeting attended by the ministers of state for finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, Pankaj Chaudhary, secretaries of the finance and corporate affairs ministry and regulators including the RBI also discussed banks’ exposure to various sectors and pension sector related issues, the statement said.

The issue of stressed assets figures prominently in discussions of regulators in the wake of the severe impact businesses have had due to the pandemic, especially among small businesses and the contact intensive services sector. The government and the RBI have already taken steps to address this stress in the economy by offering liquidity support to businesses, loan restructure options and an informal bankruptcy resolution scheme for small businesses. A one-year suspension on initiation of bankruptcy proceedings during the pandemic had ended in March.

Financial stability, financial sector development, inter-regulatory coordination, financial literacy and financial inclusion were also discussed.

