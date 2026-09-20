Industry has to follow the consumer, says FSSAI chief on food-safety push

India’s food-safety regulator is preparing to widen its net beyond traditional food businesses to e-commerce platforms, quick-commerce dark stores, and areas in and around schools.
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is looking at tighter scrutiny of online food businesses, clearer information for consumers, warning symbols on packaged foods, tighter controls on claims made by companies and stronger enforcement by state food-safety authorities, its chief executive officer Rajit Punhani said in an exclusive interview with Mint.