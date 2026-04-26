Earlier this week, commerce minister Piyush Goyal said that India and South Korea were working towards doubling bilateral trade while reviewing a 16-year-old trade agreement between them.
The FTA cautionary tale: What India-Korea trade warns us about new global deals
SummaryIn their bilateral trade pact, South Korea has gained significantly more than India. As it enters more such pacts, India would do well to review where it fell short with South Korea and why.
Earlier this week, commerce minister Piyush Goyal said that India and South Korea were working towards doubling bilateral trade while reviewing a 16-year-old trade agreement between them.
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