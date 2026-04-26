The FTA cautionary tale: What India-Korea trade warns us about new global deals

Room for growth

A tripling of the trade deficit in a decade and a half is not an outcome to the liking of any producer economy, especially one as large as India. This also becomes critical, given that India is signing more FTAs, which essentially set more liberal trade terms between the signatory countries or blocs. In the past year, India has signed such agreements with the European Union, the UK, and Oman. It is also negotiating agreements with the US, Canada, and six West Asian countries under the banner of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).