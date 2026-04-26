The FTA cautionary tale: What India-Korea trade warns us about new global deals

Signed in 2010, the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) has seen bilateral trade more than double, but with a greater share of gains accruing to South Korea. Speaking to the media at an India-Korea business forum, Goyal said this agreement “has not worked for India” and that a review was being undertaken to bring about “more balanced trade between the two countries”. That is also a larger question for India as it enters into more free trade agreements (FTAs), the latest being with the European Union this January.