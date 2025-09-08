India steps up FTA talks with Qatar, EU as US tariff strains trade ties

NEW DELHI : India is aiming to deepen trade ties with the Middle East and Europe, as it steps up efforts to diversify its export markets amid strained relations with the US after president Donald Trump imposed a hefty 50% import tariff on the country.

The government is expected to finalise the terms of reference (ToR) for a free trade agreement (FTA) with Qatar early next month, which could be followed by commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal visiting Doha in the first week of October, a senior government said on the sidelines sidelines of an event in New Delhi on Monday.

Qatar, which has emerged as an important export destination for Indian engineering goods, petrochemicals, and agricultural products, is being seen as a key partner in New Delhi’s attempt to reduce dependence on the US - India's largest export market.

Also Read | Engineering goods export body flags significant job losses

India’s exports to the US, its largest buyer of engineering goods, have already taken a hit after Washington imposed a 50% tariff across the sector from 27 August, a move exporters say could cost nearly $7.5 billion in FY26 and put the MSME-dominated clusters under severe stress.

Trade with Qatar is almost one-sided, as India imported $12.46 billion worth of goods in FY25 against exports of just $1.69 billion. The pattern was similar in FY24, with imports at $12.34 billion and exports at $1.7 billion, reflecting a sharp imbalance largely driven by India’s dependence on energy supplies from Qatar.

EU talks gain momentum

The government is simultaneously advancing negotiations with Europe, with the 13th round of India-EU FTA talks currently underway in New Delhi. As per the senior government official, Goyal is scheduled to meet the EU Trade Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič on 12 September to iron out differences on sensitive issues such as spirits, dairy, and automobiles.

Both sides have expressed optimism that the deal, which has been in the works for over a decade, could be concluded soon, the official said on the condition of anonymity.

Also Read | India must stand united against global trade shocks, says Piyush Goyal

While pursuing new partnerships, New Delhi has reiterated that core interests in sensitive sectors such as agriculture, fisheries, dairy, and MSMEs will be safeguarded in all trade talks. “India is committed to fair, balanced, and reciprocal trade, but we will not compromise on areas that impact livelihoods at home," the official cited above said.

The government’s outreach to Qatar and the EU comes against the backdrop of stalled discussions with Washington, where the sixth round of proposed bilateral trade agreement talks remains on hold. Though both sides have signalled readiness to engage, there is no clarity on when negotiations might resume. Exporters fear that prolonged tariffs could wipe out years of market access gains in the US, India’s largest destination for engineering exports, which were worth $19.16 billion in FY25.

Trade imbalance under spotlight

India’s main imports from Qatar are dominated by energy supplies, mainly liquefied natural gas (LNG), crude oil, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and petrochemicals. There are also smaller imports of fertilizers, aluminium, and certain chemicals.

India’s exports to Qatar chiefly include rice, meat, seafood, iron and steel products, machinery, textiles, plastic articles, and chemicals. There is also a growing share of engineering goods, electronic items, and consumer products in recent years.

The US is not only India’s largest trading partner but also one of the few major economies with which India enjoys a significant trade surplus. India’s goods trade surplus with the US rose to $41.18 billion in FY25, up 16.6% from $35.33 billion a year ago. The increase was driven by an 11.6% rise in exports to $86.51 billion, while imports from the US grew 7.4% to $45.33 billion. In comparison, India's overall goods trade reported a deficit of $282.8 billion in FY25.

According to a Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) report, India could see its exports to the US drop to $49.6 billion due to new tariffs.

The tariffs are expected to severely impact India’s labour-intensive sectors, with exports in areas such as textiles, gems and jewellery, and shrimp potentially facing a 70% reduction, leading to significant job losses and challenges for India's role in global supply chains, the report highlighted.