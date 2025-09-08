India steps up FTA talks with Qatar, EU as US tariff strains trade ties
Summary
Qatar, which has emerged as an important export destination for Indian engineering goods, petrochemicals, and agricultural products, is being seen as a key partner in New Delhi’s attempt to reduce dependence on the US—India's largest export market.
NEW DELHI : India is aiming to deepen trade ties with the Middle East and Europe, as it steps up efforts to diversify its export markets amid strained relations with the US after president Donald Trump imposed a hefty 50% import tariff on the country.
