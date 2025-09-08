India steps up FTA talks with Qatar, EU as US tariff strains trade ties

The US is not only India’s largest trading partner but also one of the few major economies with which India enjoys a significant trade surplus. India’s goods trade surplus with the US rose to $41.18 billion in FY25, up 16.6% from $35.33 billion a year ago. The increase was driven by an 11.6% rise in exports to $86.51 billion, while imports from the US grew 7.4% to $45.33 billion. In comparison, India's overall goods trade reported a deficit of $282.8 billion in FY25.