Israel-Hamas war: Petrol, diesel price concerns back, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Israel-Hamas war Petrol prices: Speaking at the G20 Presidency briefing in Morocco, where the 4th G20 Finance Ministers and central bank governors meeting took place, Sitharaman said the ongoing crisis in the middle-east has re-fuelled price concerns
Israel-Hamas war Petrol prices: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on October 13 addressed concerns that the Israel-Hamas war would affect fuel prices. It is a concern also echoed by other emerging economies, Reuters reported.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message