India’s sales of diesel and gasoline jumped during the first half of March as more fuel was hoarded ahead of an expected price boost after the end of local elections, according to officials with knowledge of the matter.

Diesel sales by the three biggest retailers during March 1-15 were 33% higher than the same period last month at 3.53 million tons, the officials said. That’s the most in the first half of any month in data going back two years and more than the total volume of diesel sold in April 2020 when the country was under a complete lockdown, according to Bloomberg calculations.

India cut retail taxes on gasoline and diesel in November, putting an unofficial freeze on prices in the lead up to elections in five states, which ended on March 7. Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India predicted last month that the nation’s biggest fuel retailers would raise pump prices sharply once the voting ended.

Private gas station owners hoarded diesel and gasoline, hoping to make a windfall if retail prices are increased, while some smaller industries, farmers and even motorists stockpiled fuels to shield against an expected hike, the officials said. India’s Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told lawmakers on Monday that hoarding contributed to the increase in sales.

State-run refiners, which are also the biggest fuel retailers with about 90% of market share, need a “massive" hike in pump prices to recoup losses after international energy prices surged, according to ICICI Securities. The retailers will take appropriate steps to increase pump prices when they can’t absorb marketing losses, the oil minister said.

Breakdown of the preliminary data:

