State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) have cut fuel prices by ₹2 per litre each, effective from 6 am today (March 15). This is the first time since May 2022 that petrol and diesel prices have been reduced in the country and come days ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

The price cut decision was announced by the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on March 14 via social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter). It said that OMCs have informed the ministry of the revision in prices across the country. Also Read | OMC, tyre, paint, among other stocks in focus on March 15 after govt lifts 2-year long freeze on petrol, diesel prices With the revision in prices, petrol will be sold at ₹94.72 per litre in the national capital New Delhi, against the current price of ₹96.72. Similarly, in other metro cities of Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai, the fuel will be sold for ₹104.21, ₹103.94 and ₹100.75 starting Friday, with a cut of ₹2.10, ₹2.09 and ₹1.88 per litre, respectively. The price chart shared by the ministry in its tweet showed that diesel will be sold at ₹87.62, ₹92.15, ₹90.76, ₹92.34 per litre, respectively, in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai with a reduction of ₹2, ₹2.12, ₹2 and ₹1.9 per litre.

Price Cut Ahead of General Elections

The announcement comes days ahead of the announcement of the poll dates for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Elections by the Election Commission of India.

“Reduction in petrol and diesel prices will boost consumer spending and reduce operating costs for over 5.8 million heavy goods vehicles running on diesel, 60 million cars, and 270 million two-wheelers," the Ministry added.

Furthermore, the ministry highlighted that the decreased prices of petrol and diesel will have a positive impact on citizens, increasing their disposable income, stimulating the tourism and travel industries, controlling inflation, and reducing expenditure for farmers on tractor operations and pump sets, among other benefits.

There has been speculation about a price decrease in recent months. On March 12, Mint reported that petrol pumps are operating with the minimum required stock amid expectations of a fuel price reduction.

Price Cut Comes After Nearly a Year

OMCs are responsible for determining retail fuel prices daily, following a dynamic pricing mechanism based on international crude prices. However, prices have remained unchanged since May 2022, following the government's announcement of an excise duty reduction on both fuels.

This announcement is one of several relief measures implemented by the government in recent days, anticipating the enforcement of the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha polls.

Just a week ago, the government announced a ₹100 reduction in domestic cooking gas prices and extended the ₹300 subsidy for LPG cylinders for beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana for the upcoming fiscal year (FY25), with an outlay of ₹12,000 crore.

