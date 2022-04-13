Fuel prices unchanged for a week; petrol at 105.41 in Delhi

Volatility continued in the global crude oil market. At 9.45 a.m., the June contract of Brent futures on the Intercontinental Exchange was at $104.57 per barrel, lower by 0.07% from its previous close. The May contract of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) on the NYMEX fell 0.13% to $100.47 per barrel.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}