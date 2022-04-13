Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Economy / Fuel prices unchanged for a week; petrol at 105.41 in Delhi

Fuel prices unchanged for a week; petrol at 105.41 in Delhi

A worker holds a nozzle to pump petrol into a vehicle at a fuel station in Mumbai. (File photo)
1 min read . 13 Apr 2022 Rituraj Baruah

  • OMCs have kept the prices steady for nearly a week now after raising them by 10 per litre in a graded manner since the resumption of daily price revision on March 22.

NEW DELHI : Oil marketing companies (OMC) kept retail fuel prices unchanged on Wednesday for the seventh day in a row.

In Delhi, petrol is priced at 105.41 per litre and diesel is sold for 96.67 a litre. The last price hike of 80 paise was made on April 6.

OMCs have kept the prices steady for nearly a week now after raising them by 10 per litre in a graded manner since the resumption of daily price revision on March 22.

The recent surge in fuel prices have resulted in an inflationary spike. India’s retail inflation jumped to a 17-month high of 6.95% in March from 6.07% in February, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

Rise in global crude prices severely impact India, as the country imports around 85% of its energy requirements. The Indian basket of crude comprising Oman, Dubai and Brent crude, was last recorded at $97.82 per barrel on April 11.

Volatility continued in the global crude oil market. At 9.45 a.m., the June contract of Brent futures on the Intercontinental Exchange was at $104.57 per barrel, lower by 0.07% from its previous close. The May contract of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) on the NYMEX fell 0.13% to $100.47 per barrel.

Oil prices traversed between the green and the red territories during the early trade on Wednesday. On Tuesday, crude futures had surged around 4% over supply concerns amid the continuing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Raising concerns of a prolonged conflict, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday blamed Ukraine of derailing peace talks and said that Moscow would not let up on what it calls a “special operation" to disarm its western neighbour.