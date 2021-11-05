As the government has made a sharp reduction in fuel taxes , amid rising crude oil prices and a return of food price pressures, its impact will be limited on CPI but may reduce logistics costs more materially, said Barclays.

On Wednesday, the government announced that it will reduce excise duties on petrol by ₹5 per litre and diesel by ₹10 per litre. The move comes after weeks of retail price increases in motor fuel, and is expected to provide some relief for both households and the logistics industry, which were feeling the impact of the higher prices.

“Overall, the direct impact of this price reduction will be 12 basis points (bps) on headline CPI in November, and it will lead to an indirect impact of a 12 bps reduction in 3 months, bringing the total impact to 24 bp, as per our estimates," said Rahul Bajoria, chief economist, Barclays.

Fuel prices have been climbing higher for the past three months, with both diesel and gasoline prices up over 20% year-on-year, hitting historical highs on level terms. The impact of this tax reduction will be limited on inflation, as diesel has a very small weight (0.15% in CPI), but the reduction in gasoline (2.19%) taxes will contribute materially, he said.

Barclays’ estimates a total loss of ₹484 billion (0.22% of GDP) in FY2021-22 (five months), but the impact on FY2022-23 revenues will be almost ₹1.3 trillion, (0.5% of GDP).

The government has received a windfall gain in terms of fuel taxes over the past several months, which were raised during the first lockdown between April and June, and were never reversed. With consumption normalising, Bajoria believes the government would see organic gains from a volume standpoint, and hence the fiscal impact of today’s reduction, while large, may not necessarily create risks for the deficit projection itself.

He added that with the extra expenditure of fertiliser subsidies and vaccine procurement, the probability of the fiscal deficit being lower than projected is reducing, especially in the wake of these tax cuts. “Still, India is looking at a much improved fiscal position, with revenue growth in first half of FY2021-22 showing significant gains, and the government has spent only 35% of its targeted fiscal deficit in the first six months, giving ample room on the fiscal front," Bajoria said.

