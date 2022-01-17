Full recovery in global labor market could take years

The ILO said that while rich countries account for just one-fifth of the global workforce, they will likely account for half of the world-wide decline in unemployment between the end of 2020 and the end of 2022. By 2023, it expects the number of unemployed in all rich countries to be back at its pre-pandemic level of 29 million. By contrast, it expects unemployment in developing countries to stand at 174 million, well above the 157 million recorded before the pandemic.