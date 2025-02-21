Economy
Centre to fast-track fund deployment in FY26 to boost growth
Summary
- Accelerating the deployment of these funds, some in partnership with the private sector, will also encourage greater participation and give impetus to economic activities
The Centre will front-load capital support for the new funds announced in the Union budget to quicken investments and energize the economy, two people aware of the plans said.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more