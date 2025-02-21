Centre to fast-track fund deployment in FY26 to boost growth

The government’s first FoF, launched in 2016 with a ₹10,000 crore commitment, has mobilized around ₹91,000 crore in private capital through various Alternate Investment Funds (AIFs), said the second person mentioned above, adding that of the government’s pledged amount, ₹6,800 crore has been disbursed, driving nearly ₹27,000 crore in startup investments. "With the fund (first FoF) nearing three-fourths of its deployment, the government announced a new Fund of Funds in the latest budget to sustain momentum and further support emerging startups," the person said, requesting anonymity.