Furious Tonga volcano explosion set off waves in the air—then rare tsunamis

The tsunamis that reached California and Japan after Tonga’s volcanic eruptions were likely caused by powerful air-pressure waves, possibly the first such occurrence since the 1883 Krakatau eruption, scientists said.

The Tonga eruption that took place Saturday local time caused the water level to rise more than 4 feet in central California’s Port San Luis, more than 5,000 miles away, and about 4 feet in the port of Kuji in northern Japan. No injuries were reported in either port.

Typically, tsunamis result from undersea earthquakes disturbing the ocean above and generating waves. That was the case with the tsunami after an earthquake off northern Japan on March 11, 2011, and the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami that killed hundreds of thousands of people.

A related type of tsunami is caused by volcanoes, such as one in Indonesia in December 2018 that caused an underwater landslide, setting off waves that inundated nearby coastal areas. Scientists said that type of earth movement probably accounts for the waves that struck Tonga’s main island shortly after Saturday’s explosion.

But they said this probably doesn’t explain the tsunamis that reached the U.S. and Japan.

Instead, they theorized that powerful air-pressure waves from the explosion on the island of Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai set off water waves in the Pacific Ocean. The pressure waves might have exceeded the speed of sound, in which case they would be called shock waves, said Fukashi Maeno, an associate professor of volcanology at the University of Tokyo’s Earthquake Research Institute.

The air-pressure waves could have come from the force of the explosion above ground. Or, in a related scenario, superheated magma below the sea surface might have vaporized seawater, leading to steam-blast eruptions that whipped up ocean waves, Prof. Maeno said.

He said a resonance effect might have magnified the size of the waves, but few studies have been done on how the atmospheric forces of a volcanic explosion would translate into wave size.

Scientists pointed to several unusual readings that meshed with the air-pressure theory. Hours after the Tonga explosion, sudden jumps in air pressure were recorded as far away as Switzerland, more than 10,000 miles from the blast, suggesting how violently the air was shaken.

Fumihiko Imamura, a tsunami specialist at Tohoku University, said the time between wave crests was just a few minutes in the case of the tsunami that arrived in Japan from Tonga, whereas the period between crests is usually 20 to 60 minutes for the more-common type of tsunami caused by undersea earthquakes.

Scientists said they had to look as far back as the 1883 Krakatau eruption, in what is now Indonesia, for a comparison to the Tonga explosion. In that event, considered one of the most violent cataclysms in recorded history, the island of Krakatau blew itself apart. Tsunamis estimated as high as 120 feet are believed to have killed tens of thousands of people.

Krakatau also led to small sea-level oscillations as far away as South Africa, Alaska and the English Channel, according to a 2003 paper in Science of Tsunami Hazards by tsunami scholar George Pararas-Carayannis.

Dr. Pararas-Carayannis said little of the energy from the tsunami that destroyed areas near Krakatau could have escaped the immediately surrounding seas. “Most probably, the small waves that were observed in the Pacific as well as in the Atlantic were generated by the atmospheric pressure wave of the major Krakatoa explosion," he wrote, using an alternate spelling of the island’s name.

Shingo Watada, another scholar at the University of Tokyo’s earthquake institute, said of the Tonga case, “I think perhaps it was the second example after the Krakatau eruption" of air-pressure waves causing far-off tsunamis.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

