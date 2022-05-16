Futile to blame central banks, 59% rise in inflation due to geopolitics: Report

We thus must support RBI in its endeavour to quell inflation through hikes in interest rates. A higher interest rate will be also positive for the financial system as risks will get repriced. The situation is different than during the global financial crisis wherein the lending started increasing aggressively from March 2009 onwards much before the rate hike cycle began (Mar’2010 till March’2012). Currently, the rate hike cycle has begun and now the bank lending will increase according to the adequate risk pricing and demand. Interestingly, retail personal loans have grown at a scorching pace of 23.1% in FY22 with an interest rate that is much higher than home loan rates which are EBLR linked rates. Additionally, Household Leverage as a % of GDP has now declined to 31.8% of GDP in March 2022 from a high of 37.2% in March 2021, said the report.

