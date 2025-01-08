Future of jobs: From creative thinking to talent management - These are 10 fastest growing skills by 2030 | Check list

The World Economic Forum (WEF) on 7 January released a report titled 'Future of Jobs Report 2025', saying 170 million new jobs will be created, while 92 million jobs will be displaced resulting in a net increase of 78 million jobs by 2030.

The WEF released the report based on data from over 1,000 companies and stated that the skill gap is the most significant hurdle for business transformation in these companies.

Top 10 fastest-growing skills by 2030: Among the other findings, the WEF's report mentioned the top 10 fastest-growing skills by 2030. It said Artificial Intelligence (AI) and big data will emerge at the top of the list, followed by networks and cybersecurity.

Technological literacy will be the third fastest-growing skill by 2030, followed by creativity in the fourth spot and resilience, flexibility, and agility in the fifth position, said the WEF report.

Curiousness and lifelong learning skills rank sixth, superseding leadership and social influence. Talent management, analytical thinking, and environmental stewardship rank eighth, ninth, and tenth, respectively, in the top 10 fastest-growing skills by 2030.

Core skills in 2025: The report also mentioned about the top 10 core skills needed in 2025. In this section, analytical thinking leads the charts, followed by resilience, flexibility, and agility.

Leadership and social influence, creative thinking, motivation and self-awareness, technological literacy, empathy and active listening, curiosity and lifelong learning, talent management, and service orientation and customer service follow the list in descending order.

What WEF's Head of Work says: Till Leopold, Head of Work, Wages and Job Creation at the World Economic Forum, said, as quoted by ANI, "Trends such as generative AI and rapid technological shifts are upending industries and labour markets, creating both unprecedented opportunities and profound risks,"

Leopold added, "The time is now for businesses and governments to work together, invest in skills and build an equitable and resilient global workforce."

