FY22 corporate tax mop-up rises up 58% at 7.23 tn

The government came up a with a new alternative tax regime in September 2019. With growth slowing down sharply in 2019-20, corporate tax rate was slashed to 22% for existing domestic companies and to 15% for newly incorporated manufacturing companies. The concessional rate of taxation was subject to the condition that the companies do not avail themselves of any tax incentives or deductions. Companies opting for the new regime were also exempted from the requirement to pay minimum alternate tax.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}