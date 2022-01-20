After a gap of two years, the Indian economy will show a meaningful expansion, as the real GDP in FY23 will be 9.1% higher than the FY20 (pre-covid) level, India Ratings and Research said on Thursday. The ratings agency expects GDP to grow 7.6% in FY23 but the size of the Indian economy will be 10.2% lower than the FY23 GDP trend value.

The research report on economic outlook for India in FY23 said “A continued weakness in private consumption and investment demand is estimated to contribute 43.4% and 21.0%, respectively, to this shortfall. However, if the impact of Omicron on 4QFY22 growth turns out to be greater than estimates, then there could be some upside to the FY23 growth originating from the base effect."

While the economy is moving on path of recovery, there are still risks to the ongoing process. National Statistical Organisation’s (NSO) advanced estimate (AE) of FY22 shows that private final consumption expenditure (PFCE), which is the largest component of GDP (58.6%) from the demand side and a proxy for consumption demand, grew only 6.9% yoy in FY22, despite a low base and sales data of many consumer durables showing robust growth. This indicates that the consumption demand is still weak and not broad based. In fact, the slowdown in PFCE had begun even before the COVID-19 pandemic had hit the Indian economy, Ind-Ra said.

Robust PFCE growth is a must for sustained growth recovery.

However, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Consumer Confidence Survey shows that consumer sentiments, which had collapsed May 2019 onwards, have yet not recovered to the pre-covid levels. Wage growth both in the rural and urban areas is facing significant headwinds and has been declining since mid-2020. More importantly, real (inflation-adjusted) wages are indicating an erosion of household’s purchasing power, the agency noted in its report.

Another factor that has impaired the consumption demand lately is an abrupt rise in the health expenditure of households. These trends may be cyclical in nature, but the picture even at the structural level is not healthy for households. Households savings have declined and their leverage has gone up significantly, suggesting that a large part of the consumption demand in the past has been financed through either reduced savings and a higher debt or both.

Ind-Ra estimates investments, as measured by gross fixed capital formation (GFCF), to grow 8.7% yoy in FY23. By budgeting the capex at 2.5% of GDP for FY22 and scaling up capex of GDP for FY21 (RE) to 2.3%, the union government had renewed its focus on reviving growth through capex in the economy. This is indeed getting reflected in NSO’s AE and accordingly GFCF is set to grow 15.0% yoy in FY22 albeit on a low base. However, private investments have been down and out over the past several years and Ind-Ra believes the revival of private investment demand will be a slow and drawn-out process. The two developments that can, however, hasten this process are merchandise exports which has shown a surprise turnaround in FY22 and the Production-Linked Incentive Scheme announced by the union government in April 2020.

While sustained merchandise exports could translate into higher manufacturing sector capacity utilisation, an effective roll out of the Production-Linked Incentive Scheme could incentivise existing as well as new players to undertake capex, the report said.

Although government final consumption expenditure (GFCE) is the smallest component of the demand side with a share of 12.5% in GDP in FY21, it has been providing the much-needed support to the economy for a while now. GFCE growth averaged 7.1% during FY16-FY21. Ind-Ra expects GFCE to grow 7.7% yoy in FY23. Moreover, given that the economy is still in need of policy support, the government is unlikely to be in a hurry to move back to the path of fiscal consolidation. The ratings agency therefore expects fiscal deficit to come in at 5.8%-6.0% of GDP in FY23.

Even the RBI, Ind-Ra believes, is unlikely to change its either policy rate or policy stance in the near term. The US Fed, however, has indicated that it may increase the federal funds rate three times in 2022. Against this backdrop, Ind-Ra believes interest rates on 10-year G-sec to end-FY23 in the range of 6.7%-6.8%, notwithstanding a moderation in the retail and wholesale inflation to 4.8% and 5.7%, respectively, in FY23 due to the base effect.

Ind-Ra also expects merchandise exports to grow 18.3% yoy in FY23 due to a favourable global trade outlook. Although the world is still in the middle of the covid-19 pandemic, sentiments in developed economies, which had turned against globalisation during the most part of the previous decade, appear to be on the mend. Even imports are expected to grow at 18.8% due to the ongoing domestic recovery. Therefore the expectation on current account in FY23 is that it will widen to 2.3% of GDP.

