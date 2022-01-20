FY23 to see meaningful GDP growth, but consumption demand a challenge: Ind-Ra

Ind-Ra estimates investments, as measured by gross fixed capital formation (GFCF), to grow 8.7% yoy in FY23. By budgeting the capex at 2.5% of GDP for FY22 and scaling up capex of GDP for FY21 (RE) to 2.3%, the union government had renewed its focus on reviving growth through capex in the economy. This is indeed getting reflected in NSO’s AE and accordingly GFCF is set to grow 15.0% yoy in FY22 albeit on a low base. However, private investments have been down and out over the past several years and Ind-Ra believes the revival of private investment demand will be a slow and drawn-out process. The two developments that can, however, hasten this process are merchandise exports which has shown a surprise turnaround in FY22 and the Production-Linked Incentive Scheme announced by the union government in April 2020.