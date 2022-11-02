FY24 capex goal may be raised to 10 trillion

“As far as the capex push is concerned, the Union government will be able to do whatever is possible in the budget, but I don’t think they will go beyond ₹7.5 trillion. The progress so far shows the government was aggressive in a few sectors, such as railways, roads and telecom. Currently, we are not seeing the same kind of fundraising from the private sector," said Bank of Baroda chief economist Madan Sabnavis, adding that in such a situation, the Centre may be pushed into more heavy lifting with regard to Capex.