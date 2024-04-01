FY25 credit quality outlook positive for Indian companies: Crisil
Crisil expects positive credit quality outlook to persist in the first half of the current fiscal year, with upgrades likely outnumbering downgrades.
NEW DELHI : The credit quality outlook for Indian firms is positive for fiscal year 2025 (FY25), rating agency Crisil on Monday. This optimism stems from strong domestic demand, low corporate debt levels, and the ongoing benefits of infrastructure development.
