Mint Explainer | How is personal income tax relief impacting the exchequer?
Summary
The robust growth in personal income tax collection prompted the Centre to restructure tax slabs with a focus on middle-class relief. But can the government meet its ambitious targets for FY26?
The Centre's personal income tax revenue collection averaged 25% in the last four financial years. The robust growth prompted the government to offer tax relief to individuals in this year’s Budget, sacrificing some of the revenue buoyancy.
