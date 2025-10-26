Compared to the 20% growth envisaged for personal income tax collection in the FY25 revised budget estimates, what the government actually managed was a 13.2% growth. This is likely to have implications for the current financial year, as meeting the FY26 personal income tax collection target of ₹14.38 trillion would require a 21.5% annual growth, rather than the 14% envisaged in the FY26 Union Budget.