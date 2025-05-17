Centre to hold FY26 fiscal deficit at 4.4% despite global headwinds, Pakistan tensions
SummaryA strong non-tax revenue, including all-time high dividends from the RBI and CPSEs, will help the Centre counter higher defence spending due to post-Operation Sindoor escalation by Pakistan.
NEW DELHI : India is looking to maintain fiscal discipline backed by higher non-tax revenue, despite simmering global trade tensions and a potential spike in defence spending.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more