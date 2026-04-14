NEW DELHI: The government sees limited impact of the West Asia war on India’s FY26 growth, but a prolonged disruption could force some pass-through of elevated global oil prices into retail fuel, according to two officials aware of an internal assessment.
West Asia war: India FY26 growth to see limited hit, but oil price pass-through looms
SummaryThe government sees limited near-term impact but a prolonged conflict and high crude could force retail price hikes, testing inflation and fiscal math in FY27.
NEW DELHI: The government sees limited impact of the West Asia war on India’s FY26 growth, but a prolonged disruption could force some pass-through of elevated global oil prices into retail fuel, according to two officials aware of an internal assessment.
About the Authors
Gireesh writes on the Indian economy, government policy, regulatory developments and trends in the business landscape. His areas of reporting include finance, taxation, company law, bankruptcy code, competition law, financial reporting and auditing. He also covers federal policy think tank NITI Aayog. Gireesh has 25 years of experience in leading news organisations.
Rituraj Baruah is a special correspondent covering energy, housing, urban affairs, heavy industries and small businesses at Mint. He has reported on diverse sectors over the last eight years including, commodities and stocks market, insolvency and real estate; with previous stints at Cogencis Information Services, Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) and Inc42.
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More