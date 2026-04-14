West Asia war: India FY26 growth to see limited hit, but oil price pass-through looms

“Unlike other countries, we have not passed on the elevated oil price to consumers. When the US imposed tariffs, many economists predicted less than 6% GDP growth for India, but it is estimated to be close to 7.6%...If the average oil price stays around $80-90 this year, there is nothing to worry. If the war continues for three to four months or more, then we may have to think about passing on some of it to the retail level,” said the official.