G20 finance & central bank deputies hold meeting in Bengaluru

NEW DELHI :G20 India Presidency on Tuesday hosted the first G20 Finance & Central Bank Deputies meeting in Bengaluru and led the discussions on global economic outlook and risks. Also, policy responses to tackle emerging global challenges were also discussed in the meeting.
The three-day gathering, from December 13-15, which started with the discussions on the ‘Finance Track’ agenda, under India’s G20 Presidency, is being hosted jointly by the Ministry of Finance and the Reserve Bank of India. It will involve central bank deputies and senior-most finance ministry bureaucrats of the member countries, or Finance and Central Bank Deputies (FCBD).
“In the first session on #GlobalEconomy and Framework for #Growth, #G20India Finance Deputies led the discussions on global economic outlook and risks, besides policy responses to tackle emerging global challenges were also discussed," a tweet from Ministry of Finance Twitter handle said.
According to the finance ministry, the 3-day meeting of G20 Finance & Central Banks Deputies to see discussion sessions on G20 FinanceTrack agenda, including global economy, International Financial Architecture, Infrastructure, Sustainable Finance, International Taxation, and Financial Inclusion.
In a series of tweets, finance ministry said, “#G20 members spoke on immediate challenges of global #inflation, food and #EnergySecurity along with deliberation on the issue of #ClimateChange," the tweet reads.
“#G20 Framework Working Group under the #G20India Presidency will continue work on these critical #Macroeconomic issues in 2023," it added.
According to an official release, the G20 Finance Track discusses key issues of relevance for the global economy, encompassing the global economic outlook, the international financial architecture, infrastructure development and financing, sustainable finance, global health, international taxation and financial sector issues, including financial inclusion.
The G20 Finance Track, led by Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors of G20 countries, focuses on economic and financial issues. It provides an effective forum for global economic discourse and policy coordination.
