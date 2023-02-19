G20 finance ministers, central bank governors to discuss taxation, economy at Banglore meet
- The meeting will cover issues such as strengthening multilateral development banks to address global challenges of the 21st century, financing for resilient, inclusive and sustainable ‘cities of tomorrow’, leveraging digital public infrastructure for advancing financial inclusion and productivity gains
NEW DELHI : Finance ministers and central bank governors of G20 nations will meet in Bangalore to discuss global economy, international taxation, digital public goods for financial inclusion and global health at a two-day meet starting on 24 February, an official statement said.
