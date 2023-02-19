G20 finance ministers, central bank governors to discuss taxation, economy at Banglore meet

NEW DELHI : Finance ministers and central bank governors of G20 nations will meet in Bangalore to discuss global economy, international taxation, digital public goods for financial inclusion and global health at a two-day meet starting on 24 February, an official statement said.

The meeting to be co-chaired by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and RBI governor Shaktikanta Das will see participation by over 70 delegations including heads of international organisations, the statement said.

The meeting will cover issues such as strengthening multilateral development banks to address global challenges of the 21st century, financing for resilient, inclusive and sustainable ‘cities of tomorrow’, leveraging digital public infrastructure for advancing financial inclusion and productivity gains. The sessions will also cover issues related to global economy, global health, and international taxation.

The event will be preceded by another meeting of G20 Finance and Central Bank Deputies on 22 February co-chaired by Ajay Seth, Secretary in the economic affairs department and Michael D. Patra, Deputy Governor of RBI. Information and Broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur will inaugurate this meeting.

The finance ministers and central bank governors' meeting will see participation from representatives of G20 members, invitee members and heads of international organisations. In total, there will be 72 delegations attending the meeting, the statement said.

The statement said the agenda was designed to foster exchange of ideas to address some of the key global economic issues. The discussions are intended to provide a clear mandate for the various workstreams of the G20 finance track in 2023.

A number of side events have been planned on subjects such as digital public infrastructure, policy perspectives on crypto assets and the role of national payment systems in cross border payments.

Ministers and governors will visit the Indian Institute of Science (IIS) to engage with tech-innovators and entrepreneurs who are working on affordable and scalable solutions to some of the challenges being faced by G20 member countries, the statement said.