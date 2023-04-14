Debt resolution, climate policy impact on capital flows dominate G20 meet

Debt resolution, climate policy impact on capital flows dominate G20 meet2 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 02:11 PM IST
The goal of this FMCBG meeting was to deliberate on the progress made by the various work streams of the G20 Finance Track on the deliverables that were tasked to them by the ministers and governors in February
New Delhi: Debt resolution of poor and middle income countries and the impact of climate change related policies of nations on capital flows dominated the second G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Washington.
