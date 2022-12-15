G20 gets broad support on finance sector priorities

NEW DELHI :Financing climate action and welfare goals, risks to global economy, managing global debt vulnerabilities and building inclusive and sustainable cities of tomorrow dominated the first G20 finance and central bank deputies meeting in Bengaluru under India’s presidency.
Overall, the meeting saw a broad support on the priorities of G20 finance track agenda for 2023, Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs Ajay Seth said at a briefing.
“Macro-economic implications of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and its use cases is one of the priorities to be discussed and worked upon during the year," said Seth. He said it has to be thought through and that work will go on. G20 is discussing adequate and timely finance for climate action, Seth said. Besides the financing aspect, access to technology and critical minerals were also discussed.
The two-day meeting in Bengaluru that ended on Wednesday saw a gathering of over 160 foreign delegates. These discussions will pave the way for the first G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting which will be held from 23-25 February in Bengaluru.
G20 members discussed global economic challenges, including inflation, food and energy insecurity and macroeconomic implications of climate change, said an official statement from finance ministry.
In the session on international financial architecture, delegates deliberated on strengthening multilateral development banks (MDBs), global debt distress, capital flows and global financial safety net. Financing cities of tomorrow was another key issue discussed.
Financing for sustainable development goals (SDGs), including climate action to facilitate the development of a sustainable and resilient global economy was also discussed.
Discussions were held on international taxation, especially the two-pillar tax package being developed under the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD)/G20 inclusive framework.
G20 deputies discussed strengthening of the coordination arrangement between finance and health ministries for pandemic prevention preparedness and response (PPR), including expanding the voice of low-income countries by inviting key regional organizations to the discussions. Financial sector and financial inclusion issues were taken up in the last session of the meeting.
