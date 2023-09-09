G20 leaders commit to reform WTO’s dispute settlement system by 20241 min read 09 Sep 2023, 08:21 PM IST
The leaders pledged to work constructively to ensure positive outcomes at the WTO’s Thirteenth Ministerial Conference
New Delhi: G20 leaders have committed to reforming the World Trade Organization's dispute settlement system, which has been dysfunctional since 2019, leading to protectionism in global trade by 2024, as per a joint declaration released on Saturday.
