G20 Marrakesh meeting to discuss crypto, MDB reforms this week

The G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meetings in Marrakesh later this week is expected to unveil the roadmap for regulating crypto assets and reforming multilateral development banks (MDBs). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In September, G20 leaders meeting in New Delhi endorsed recommendations by global risk watchdog the Financial Stability Board (FSB) on regulating, supervising and overseeing crypto-asset activities and integrating digital assets into the financial systems.

India has evaluated the recommendations made by the FSB and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and analyzed its own position with reference to what the leaders have agreed, a senior government official said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We understand that emerging market economies like India face higher risk, as mentioned in the FSB synthesis paper," said a senior government official, under the condition of anonymity.

“India will put forward its position keeping its interests in mind," the person said.

The IMF and FSB joint synthesis paper, released on 7 September, says a blanket ban on crypto assets may be hard to implement, while noting that increased adoption of these assets could undermine monetary policy transmission. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has expressed concerns amid a growing demand for crypto currencies in the country, and has sought an outright ban on digital currencies.

Global regulations will play a significant role in shaping the future of the crypto industry, said industry leaders.

“It is good to see that the regulatory direction has been taken up on a global scale now," said Nischal Shetty, founder of crypto exchange WazirX and co-founder of Shardeum. “Overall, I am optimistic about the future of the crypto industry. It is important for governments to work with industry participants to develop regulations that are fair and effective," Shetty added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The G20 finance ministers and central bank governors’ (FMCBG) meeting on 12-13 October will also deliberate on the way forward based on the reforms suggested by the second part of the NK Singh and Lawrence Summers panel report that will be released ahead of the meeting.

While the first part of the report was released in July, ahead of the FMCBG meeting in Gandhinagar, the second edition will review multiple suggestions for reforms, elaborate on operational reforms, speed of response and private capital mobilisation, including prospects for scaling up of the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA).

It will also suggest a new foreign currency hedging mechanism. The first part of the report suggested an increase in MDBs’ annual spending by $3 trillion by 2030, including $1.8 trillion for additional climate action and $1.2 trillion for achieving other sustainable development goals (SDGs). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired a meeting with the heads of MDBs and co-convener of the G20 independent expert group, NK Singh, last week.

